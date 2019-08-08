Taylor Swift reveals why she kept quiet during 2016 election and why "Lover" is a "new beginning"

Inez and Vindooh/VogueIn a wide ranging interview for Vogue’s always iconic September issue, Taylor Swift reveals why she didn’t get involved in the 2016 election, the dangers of “cancel culture” and why Lover may be her favorite album yet.

As for why it took her so long to get political, Taylor explains it had to do with her reputation at the time, following what she calls “a mass public shaming” after her Twitter confrontation with Kim Kardashian West.

“[The] summer before that election, all people were saying was: 'She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,'” the singer tells Vogue's Abby Aguirre. “These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary [Clinton]. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?”

She says she imagined people saying, "'Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.' Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

But now she’s back – with a new album and a new outlook.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she says. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

In addition to “ME!” and the pro-LGBTQ anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” Vogue reveals the album also features a song called “The Man” which imagines how her life would be different if she were a man.

She sings on the track, “I’d be a fearless leader/I’d be an alpha type/When everyone believes ya/What’s that like?”

Lover comes out August 23.

