Taylor Swift Rules

Taylor Swift is taking home the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star won the Video of the Year for her LGBTQ anthem “You Need to Calm Down.” Swift used her acceptance speech to call out the White House, noting that a petition supporting the Equality Act has more than enough signatures to warrant a response from the White House. The Equality Act would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Because of its themes, “You Need to Calm Down” also earned Swift the award for Video for Good.

But John Travolta refused to read the card saying he always says the wrong “s-word” and would “eff it up.” Queen Latifah read the winner and John went viral moments later after he tried to hand the award to RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, who was dressed in Taylor Swift drag.

And Taylor Swift is the highest paid woman in music. The Me! singer takes the top spot on Forbes list, after earning $185-million before taxes last year.