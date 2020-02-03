Taylor Swift sends comedian Nikki Glaser a "massive hug" after she apologizes for 'Miss Americana' comments

Netflix

Even if you haven't seen Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, you may have seen the trailer, in which people on TV are heard saying Taylor's "too skinny" and that she and "all of her model friends" are "annoying." Now, one of the women who made those comments has apologized -- and Taylor's forgiven her.

Comedian Nikki Glaser wrote a lengthy Instagram post admitting that she's actually a massive fan of Taylor, and writing, "I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice."

"The soundbite was from an interview I did 5 years ago," she continues. "[It] should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks."

"If you’re familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous....and I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model."

"I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me, adds Glaser. "I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her."

Taylor responded in the comments section, "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves."

"I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with," she added. "Sending a massive hug."

Miss Americana is streaming now.

