Taylor Swift sends flowers and note to newlyweds Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift sent flowers and a note to two very special Lovers for their wedding day.

Actor Miles Teller and his bride, model Keleigh Sperry, received the sweet gesture from Taylor as they tied the knot in Maui over the weekend.

Keleigh posted a photo of the beautiful flowers on her Instagram Story, as well as as picture of Taylor’s note to them, in which she quoted the lyrics to her song "Lover."

“May you always be this close, forever & ever," Taylor wrote, adding, "Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day. Your friend, Taylor."

Miles and Keleigh have been pals with Taylor for years. They attended her Reputation stadium tour together in May 2018 and Keleigh was also at Taylor’s 1989 tour in 2015.

Keleigh posted at the time, "A night I will never forget, sitting in this super human's dressing room and picking out her finale outfit while she calmly sips coffee and thousands of people are screaming in excitement above her."

