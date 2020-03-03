Taylor Swift sends love to Nashville after deadly hurricanes

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift has homes in a variety of cities and spends a lot of time in New York City, L.A. and London, but her heart still belongs to the town where she started her career.

After two tornadoes struck Nashville, TN on Tuesday morning, 22 people were killed and homes and businesses were destroyed. Taylor wrote on Twitter, "My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados [sic]."

As a teenager, Taylor lived in Hendersonville, TN, a Nashville suburb, as she got her country music career off the ground. Many other stars weighed in on social media on Tuesday, including Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, and the artist whose name inspired Taylor's debut single, Tim McGraw.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

