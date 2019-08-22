Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping overnight for her 'Good Morning America' concert

TS/Republic

Taylor Swift just told nearly 200 super fans that they need to chow down.

In order to be first to her Good Morning America concert on Thursday, hundreds of Swifties Wednesday night prepared to camp out on the New York City streets. They weren't, however, prepared for a special delivery from Swift herself.

The "Lover" singer ordered 30 pizzas, and water, for her fans after seeing a photo of their makeshift campground on the 5th Avenue sidewalk. She dispatched her dad, Scott Swift, and her team to hand out the goodies, which also included exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming Lover album, which drops Friday. Her dad also posed for selfies with the hundreds of smiling fans.

New York's Finest were also there to ensure no one hassled Taylor's fans. "Rest assured Swifties, the NYPD never sleeps & our officers will be around all night long keeping you safe!" the NYPD tweeted Wednesday night, along with a photo of uniformed officers on the scene and the hashtag #TaylorSwiftOnGMA.

Taylor's scheduled to perform Thursday morning at 8:30 in New York’s Central Park for ABC’s Good Morning America. Fans were advised to arrive by 5:30 a.m. because admission to the concert is first come, first served.

