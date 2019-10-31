Taylor Swift set to topple AMA record set by Michael Jackson

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Scott Kirkland/FOXAnother day, another record in danger of being broken by Taylor Swift. The "Lover" artist is set to break a record set by Michael Jackson at this year's American Music Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Swift will be honored with the Artist Of The Decade award on November 24, bumping her total AMA awards up to 24 -- a record number currently held by the King of Pop.

However, she could eclipse Jackson this year as she is up for five additional nominations: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Pop/Rock Album.

The American Music Awards seem confident that Swift has a real chance of besting Michael Jackson's record. The organization proclaimed on Twitter Wednesday that Taylor has won more AMAs than any other artist this decade before revealing her Artist Of The Decade win.

Swift is also expected to perform a medley of her songs at the awards show, which will dedicate a portion of the night to celebrate the past decade in music.

The 47th Annual American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, starting 8 p.m. ET on November 24.

