Taylor Swift sets Apple Music record with new album "Lover"; is she teasing Pride Parade appearance?

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift's new album isn't out until August, but it's already setting records.

According to Apple Music, Lover is the most pre-added album by a female artist on its first day ever on the streaming platform. It scored nearly 179,000 pre-adds worldwide, breaking a previous record set by Ariana Grande's most recent album, thank u, next.

Lover has also set the record for the most pre-added pop album on its first day worldwide.

Lover officially opened for pre-adds on June 13. Since then, it's scored a total of just over 222,000 pre-adds worldwide. It's due out August 23.

Meanwhile, E! Online has pointed out that, among the many blink-and-you'll miss it moments in Taylor's new video for "You Need to Calm Down" is a shot that comes about a minute and 26 seconds into the clip. You can see protesters marching in a circle next to a trailer that has the word "Hillcrest" written on it.

E! notes that the San Diego Pride Parade will be taking place July 13 and it will start at a place called "Hillcrest Pride Flag." Since "13" is Taylor's favorite number, could she be teasing an appearance at the event?

Another item of note in the video: The framed picture you see in the clip that says "Mom, I am a rich man" is a reference to a Cher interview from 1996, where she remembered that her mom once told her, "One day you should settle down and marry a rich man." To which Cher replied, "Mom, I am a rich man."

Does this mean Cher is a guest on the album? Hey, when it comes to Taylor, nothing's out of the question.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.