Taylor Swift sets record with "Shake It Off" certification

Taylor Swift now has another impressive achievement to add to her seemingly endless list.

Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America gave her smash "Shake It Off" its Diamond certification, for sales of 10 million units in the U.S. The number-one hit is Taylor's first Diamond-certified single.

But three years ago, Taylor's Fearless album, first released in 2008, was also certified Diamond for sales of 10 million units. To date, it's her only album that's reached that sales level.

According to Forbes, Taylor is now the only solo female musician to earn a Diamond-certified single and album.

Forbes notes that many other women have scored Diamond albums -- from Shania Twain and Adele to Celine Dion and Britney Spears -- while others have notched Diamond singles, like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Carly Rae Jepsen and Megan Trainor. But Taylor's the only one who's done both.

Neither "Shake It Off" nor "Fearless" is likely to be the last Diamond-certified single or album for Taylor. Her album 1989 was certified for nine million units in 2017, and counting, while a few of her singles, like "Blank Space," have sold eight million units so far.

By the way, the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. is The Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, which has sold 38 million units.

