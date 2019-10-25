Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Pink among 2019 AMA nominees

Taylor Swift has received five nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards, which air November 24 live on ABC-TV.
Taylor is up for Artist of the Year, a trophy she won last year. She's also up for Favorite Music Video for "You Need to Calm Down," Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Lover and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.
With 23 American Music Awards already on her trophy shelf, Taylor holds the record for most AMA wins by a female artist.
Lady Gaga, Pink, The Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes are among the other artists who've received multiple nominations: They all have two each. Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Lauren Daigle, Maroon 5 and the A Star Is Born soundtrack have one nod apiece.
Singer and rapper Post Malone has the most nominations of any artist this year, with seven, followed by pop superstar Ariana Grande and teen pop/rock sensation Billie Eilish with six each.
Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
