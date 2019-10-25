Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Pink among 2019 AMA nominees

dick clark productions

Taylor Swift has received five nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards, which air November 24 live on ABC-TV.

Taylor is up for Artist of the Year, a trophy she won last year. She's also up for Favorite Music Video for "You Need to Calm Down," Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Lover and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

With 23 American Music Awards already on her trophy shelf, Taylor holds the record for most AMA wins by a female artist.

Lady Gaga, Pink, The Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes are among the other artists who've received multiple nominations: They all have two each. Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Lauren Daigle, Maroon 5 and the A Star Is Born soundtrack have one nod apiece.

Singer and rapper Post Malone has the most nominations of any artist this year, with seven, followed by pop superstar Ariana Grande and teen pop/rock sensation Billie Eilish with six each.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”



TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

