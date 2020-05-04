Taylor Swift showers Utah nurse who battled COVID-19 in NYC with gifts and handwritten note

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift is doing her part to honor the heroes working the front line against COVID-19. When Utah-based nurse Whitney Hilton returned to her home state after treating patients in New York City, the nation's epicenter of the outbreak, she didn't expect to be greeted with a personalized gift -- complete with a handwritten note -- from her favorite singer.

The 30-year-old nurse previously shared her first-hand experiences working the front line at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, where she openly remarked about the stress created by COVID-19 , warning, "nurses are burned out."

"New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help," added Hilton, who also called her overall experience "rewarding."

After hearing of Whitney's plight, Taylor made sure that she had something extra special waiting for her at home.

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you," the 10-time Grammy winner expressed. "I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously."

The heartfelt letter continued, "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

Hilton shouted out her idol's thoughtful gesture on Twitter Sunday, "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

