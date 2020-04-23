Taylor Swift slams Big Machine for releasing live album of her music: "So tasteless"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe feud is far from over between Taylor Swift and her former record label Big Machine.

The singer took to her Instagram Story Thursday to slam the label’s plans to release a new album of her live performances. As you’ll recall, Big Machine's Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun are the owners of Taylor’s back catalog, something she has vehemently objected to.

"Hey guys - I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight,” Taylor wrote.

“This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18,” she explained. “Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

She went on to write that she did not approve the release.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," she wrote, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Taylor concluded, "In my opinion...Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Big Machine has not yet commented.

