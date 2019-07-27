Taylor Swift Stars In New Capital One Commercial

Taylor Swift is in the money again. She has landed a deal to be a spokesperson for Captial One.

Her first commercial debuted on Friday.

In the clip, Swift plays a waitress and a bartender who has a few mishaps. The ad is for the Capital One Savor card that gives you points and benefits when you use the card to dine out.

Capital One cardholders will get the chance to buy a special bundle for Taylor’s upcoming album Lover.

Does a celebrity endorsement influence what kind of products you use?