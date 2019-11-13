Taylor Swift teams with Shawn Mendes for "Lover" remix, complete with new lyrics

Camila's pal Taylor Swift has teamed with Shawn for a remix of her romantic ballad "Lover." On Instagram, she wrote, "Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn -- I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!"

In an accompanying video, Taylor says that Shawn "has taken 'Lover' and he has rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important 'cause I love him as a writer and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and I think his take on it is so beautiful."

In fact, Shawn has written an entirely new verse and bridge for the song. After Taylor sings the first verse, he comes in and sings:

"We could light a bunch of candles/And dance around the kitchen, baby

Pictures of when we were young would hang on the wall

We would sit on the stoop/I'll sing love songs to you when we're eighty

See, I finally got you now, honey, I won't let you fall"

They sing the chorus together, and then, after Taylor sings her part of the bridge -- the "Ladies and gentlemen will you please stand" part -- Shawn comes in and sings, "Look in my eyes, they will tell you the truth/The girl in my story has always been you/I'd go down with the Titanic, it's true, for you, lover."

They finish the bridge together and repeat the chorus.

Considering that Shawn probably had Camila on his mind while penning those lyrics, they're definitely a swoon-worthy addition to the track. It's available now.

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn -

I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!https://t.co/BOxfgBKv1a pic.twitter.com/0dFyd1Lk5O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 13, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.