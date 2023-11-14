Taylor Swift Themed Cruise Ship To Set Sail In 2024

Taylor Swift is taking over the land and now the sea during a “Swiftie-themed,” four-night cruise.

The Royal Caribbean “In My Cruise Era” trip will leave from Florida and set sail to Coco Cay Royal Caribbean’s private island, and Nassau before returning to Port Miami.

The cruise will include Taylor-themed events, nightly opportunities to dress up in your favorite eras, a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping, a themed dance party, themed karaoke, and Taylor Swift trivia.

Prices for the cruise range from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on the room type.

(WPTV)