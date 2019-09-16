Taylor Swift to be "Mega Mentor" on 'The Voice'

Trae Patton/NBCTaylor Swift has performed on The Voice and has also been a mentor to all the judges' teams. But now, she's taking on a new role on the NBC singing competition: Mega Mentor.

The news was revealed on Instagram by coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton. In reality, Taylor's role as Mega Mentor is just a rebranding of what she's done previously on the show. During the Knockout Rounds, she'll advise the contestants on all four teams as they face off against each other.

Taylor last filled this role during season seven of The Voice. She also performed on the finale of season 16.

As previously reported, the individual team mentors for this new season are Normani for Team Kelly Clarkson, Will.i.am for Team Gwen Stefani, Usher for Team John Legend and Darius Rucker for Team Blake Shelton.

The Voice season 17, the first without original coach Adam Levine, premieres September 23 on NBC.

