Taylor Swift music helped define this decade. She will be honored for that. Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award at next month’s AMA’s. During the show, Swift has the chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for having the most American Music Awards. Jackson had 24, Swift has 23. She’s nominated for 5 this year. The American Music Awards will air on November 24th. Do you think Swift is the Artist of the Decade? Who else could it be in your opinion?