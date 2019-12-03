Taylor Swift to headline London's Hyde Park festival next June

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf attending Taylor Swift's Lover Fest East and West U.S. festivals next year just isn't enough for you, consider booking a trip overseas to catch her in action.

Taylor's been confirmed as one of the headliners for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, an annual multi-day festival that takes place annually in London's famed Hyde Park. She'll perform July 11; tickets go on sale this Friday.

The last time Taylor performed at the festival was in 2015. Since then, she's made London her second home thanks to her British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. No doubt her track from Lover, "London Boy," will go over well with the hometown crowd next summer.

According to MusicWeek, Pearl Jam and British girl group Little Mix are among the other headliners for the 2020 edition of the festival.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.