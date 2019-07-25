Taylor Swift to receive first-ever Icon trophy at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift's been a star for 13 years and by now, she's definitely reached iconic status. That's why she'll receive the first ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which air live from Hermosa Beach, CA August 11 on Fox.

Taylor's getting the award because in addition to the fact that she's sold more than 50 million albums, is one of the world's biggest live draws and has won nearly every major accolade, she's also using her enormous platform to "inspire and create positive change."

Taylor also has multiple nominations at this year's ceremony, including Choice Female Artist, Choice Song: Female Artist, Choice Pop Song, Choice Summer Song and Choice Summer Female Artist.

And speaking of special Teen Choice awards, at this year's show, The Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award. Since Taylor used to date Joe Jonas, hopefully there won't be any awkwardness at the show...especially since Taylor adores Joe's wife, Sophie Turner.

