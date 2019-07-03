Taylor Swift was never offered the chance to buy her masters outright, her attorney says

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Mark Metcalfe/Getty ImagesTaylor Swift's attorney is the latest industry figure to chime in on the feud between her, label exec Scott Borchetta, and Scooter Braun.

"Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others," said attorney Don Passman, according to Billboard.

As you've no doubt heard by now, it was reported last weekend that Borchetta sold Big Machine Label Group to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for north of $300 million. With the purchase comes the masters to Taylor's music, from her 2006 self-titled debut through 2017's Reputation.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," Taylor wrote, in part, reacting to the sale. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in."

Borchetta responded that he gave Taylor an opportunity to own her masters, and said Passman was among those who was aware of the proposal. However, based on details included in Borchetta's response, that deal apparently was indeed contingent on Taylor re-signing with Big Machine, which she didn't want to do. There's no apparent reference in Borchetta's response to an opportunity for Taylor to purchase her masters outright.

"I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future," Taylor wrote. "I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past."

Braun has yet to publicly comment, although according to a report by The Blast, he's attempted to talk with Taylor privately.

Braun manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and formerly counted Kanye West as a client.

