Taylor Swift will be first woman to open an NFL stadium, as she announces Lover Fest East & West

Valheria Rocha/TAS Rights ManagementHere's the good news: Taylor Swift is going to perform live in support of her new album Lover. Now, here's the bad news: It's not exactly a tour.

Taylor has announced Lover Fest West and Lover Fest West, her only U.S. concert dates of 2020. Each event will take place over two days at two different stadiums: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on July 31 and August 1, and L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on July 25 and 26. In fact, Taylor will be the first woman ever to officially open an NFL stadium when she kicks off the latter venue's inaugural year of events.

Additional artists will be joining Taylor at the two festival events; they'll be announced later.

On Twitter, Taylor wrote, "The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!"

If you're already a Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fan, you can RSVP today for Preferred Presale Access at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix. Registration for new Verified Fans starts September 19 at 4 p.m. ET and the general on-sale date is October 14.

Capital One cardholders will get priority access to tickets on October 15 and 16. More information is available at TaylorSwift.com.

As for Taylor's international fans, they'll be getting a series of concerts and festival dates, which will begin June 20 in Belgium and run through July 18 in Brazil.

Here are all of Taylor's confirmed dates:

6/20 -- Werchter Boutique, Werchter, Belgium

6/24 -– The Waldbühne Berlin, Germany

6/26 -- Oslo Sommertid, Oslo, Norway

7/1 -- Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

7/3 -- Open'er Festival, Gdynia, Poland

7/5 -- Festival de Nîmes, Nîmes, France

7/9 -- NOS Alive, Oeiras, Portugal

7/18 -- Allianz Parque Sao Paulo, Brazil

7/25 -- SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

7/26 -- SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

7/31-- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

8/1-- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

