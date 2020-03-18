Taylor Swift won't be headlining Glastonbury — 'cause it's canceled

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe U.K.'s most prestigious music festival has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Even though the event -- featuring headliners Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross -- wasn't scheduled to take place until June, the organizers have canceled it nonetheless. What's even worse is that it was the event's 50th anniversary.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week -- and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty -- this is now our only viable option," the organizers said in a statement.

"We very much hope that the situation in the U.K. will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields," they added.

The organizers are also offering everyone who made a deposit on tickets the opportunity to roll it over to next year, which will guarantee them the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021. Fans can also get refunds if they prefer.

It remains to be seen if any of the other European festivals Taylor is supposed to be playing in June or July will also be scrapped. Her own Lover Fest East and West U.S. mini-festivals are scheduled for the end of July and beginning of August.

