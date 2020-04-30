Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn gives a peek at their quarantined life together

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jackson Lee/GC ImagesTaylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn notoriously keep their relationship private, but her British beau confirmed the two are indeed quarantining together.

On Wednesday, Joe gave fans a glimpse into their quarantined life with a series of posts on his Instagram Stories. The snapshots didn't feature Taylor, but they did prominently showcase Taylor’s newest cat, Benjamin Button.

The pics show Benjamin snuggled inside a paper bag, peeking out from inside a book and hiding under a rug. That rug, fans noticed, is the same one seen in the background of one of Taylor’s recent posts of her other cat, Olivia Benson.

Earlier this week, Taylor shared a rare selfie to her Instagram, captioned it, "Not a lot going on at the moment.”

Taylor, who had to postponed all of her 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic, sparked fan theories with the selfie post. Some believe she's planning something for May 8, because she posted the photo at 5:08 p.m. That remains to be seen.

