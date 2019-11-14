Taylor Swift's 'CATS' song is coming tomorrow

Universal Pictures

Universal PicturesFriday is CATS day in Taylor Swift land.

At midnight, Taylor will drop "Beautiful Ghosts," the song she co-wrote with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for the soundtrack of the movie musical CATS. She's posted a brief clip of the song: We hear swelling strings, and then she sings, "Follow me home, if you dare to...."

However, in the movie, Taylor's character Bombalurina doesn't sing "Beautiful Ghosts" -- it was written for the main character, Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward. As they explained in a featurette, Webber played her the music, and Taylor just started coming up with lyrics then and there.

CATS, which also stars James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and Idris Elba, hits movie theaters December 20.





