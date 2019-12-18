Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" decorates the top 10

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift's seasonal track "Christmas Tree Farm," inspired by her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, has jumped into the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.

The song first debuted on the chart at #25, but now that it's has a full week of data to measure, it's climbing fast. It becomes Taylor's 14th top-10 on this particular chart; her first was "Teardrops on My Guitar," way back in 2008, when she was still a country artist. She's had seven number ones on the radio airplay-based chart, most recently with last year's "Delicate."

On the Billboard Hot 100, which measures sales and streaming in addition to airplay, "Christmas Tree Farm" debuts at #59, becoming Taylor's 96th entry on the chart.

The only acts who've had more are the Glee cast, with 207, Drake with 206, rapper Lil Wayne with 163, Elvis Presley with 109, rappers Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z with 107, 106 and 100, respectively, and R&B star Chris Brown, with 98.

