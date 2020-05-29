Taylor Swift’s Fans Aren’t Shaking BK’s Tweet Off

We think BK’s tweet is pretty funny, but some of her fans aren’t happy. Taylor Swift’s army of fans are rushing to her defense. The superstar’s fans aren’t happy about a comment made by Burger King’s Twitter account yesterday. It all started when one user asked the fast food chain what their favorite Taylor Swift song is, to which they responded “the one about her ex.” The tweet has since been deleted, but fans began trending the hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty, with some finding the tweet funny and others calling it “sexist.” But here’s the good part….To deal with the situation, Burger King later tweeted, “let’s shake it off and celebrate the #BurgerKingIsOverParty with a $3 shake and fries deal in the app.”