Taylor Swift's haunting "Beautiful Ghosts" from 'Cats' is finally here

Universal PicturesCats, the movie adaption of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical, dances into theaters on December 20. While fans anxiously await the Hollywood adaption of the beloved musical, they can happily listen to "Beautiful Ghosts," a new song exclusively written for the movie by Webber and Taylor Swift.

Taylor -- who plays Bombalurina in the film -- released the haunting song to her YouTube channel on Friday. However, she won't sing "Beautiful Ghosts" in the movie because the song was written especially for the main character Victoria, played by Francesca Hayward. Instead, Taylor's version will play during the end credits.

"Beautiful Ghosts" is a painfully heartbreaking song about abandonment and longing for what one cannot have. "All that I wanted/ Was to be wanted/ Too young to wander London Streets alone and haunted," Taylor laments before turning the focus away from her.

Hayward's Victoria sings "Beautiful Ghosts" in the movie with Judi Dench, who plays the wise Old Deuteronomy.

The lyrics continue, "Born into nothing/ At least you have something/ Something to cling to/ Visions of dazzling rooms I'll never get let into/ And the memories were lost ago/ But at least you have Beautiful Ghosts."

Webber said in an earlier interview with Universal Pictures that the song he and Swift wrote together is now "an incredibly important and central part of the whole film.”

With the song's release now comes rumblings about the Oscars and the likelihood of it being nominated for Best Original Song. Swift and Webber will find if they made the cut when the list of Oscar nominees comes out January 13.

Cats, starring Swift, Hayward, Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, and Ian McKellen premieres December 20, 2019.

