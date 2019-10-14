Taylor Swift's "jinx" banner at Staples Center to be covered for LA Kings games

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018Being connected to Taylor Swift in any way is usually a big plus, but fans of the L.A. Kings hockey team don't see it that way.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the team has covered a banner that hangs from the rafters of the Staples Center celebrating Taylor's "most sold out performances" at the venue. It was raised in 2015 after she sold out 16 shows.

The president of the Staples Center tells the Times that the decision to cover the banner was made by the team, which hasn't won a playoff series since the banner went up. Fans seem to believe that the banner has jinxed the team, which won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Kings exec Michael Altieri tells the Los Angeles Times, "The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience. We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”

As for the other teams that play in the Staples Center, the Clippers cover the banner, along with the Lakers' and Sparks' championship banners and retired jerseys. The Lakers do not -- Kobe Bryant actually presented Taylor with the banner.

Taylor hasn't performed at the Staples Center since 2015. Next July, she'll open the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

In other Taylor news, she attended Madonna's concert in Brooklyn, NY Saturday night. She later posted on her Instagram Story, "Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show...Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it EVERYTHING."

Madonna reposted the message on her own Instagram Story.

