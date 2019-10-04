Taylor Swift's 'Lover' coming to vinyl next month

Republic Records

You'll soon have even more ways to listen to Taylor Swift's Lover.

The album is coming to vinyl, available exclusively at Target, on November 15. The Lover vinyl set includes two colored LPs in pastel pink and aqua blue, plus a digital album download.

You can pre-order the vinyl now, but do it fast, because it’s only available while supplies last.

Tomorrow, Taylor returns to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, with host Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

