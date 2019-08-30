Taylor Swift's 'Lover' sets new records — in China

Valheria Rocha/Republic Records

Valheria Rocha/Republic RecordsTaylor Swift may be having one of the best weeks of her life. She started off with three VMA wins, and will now end it shattering records -- in China.

Over a million copies of Lover have flown off the shelves in China, according to Universal Music Group. That number makes it the country's best-selling international album of 2019. Lover also crushed records for first-week sales by an international artist and doubles the previous record for full-length album consumption.

Taylor's previous two albums, 1989 and reputation, also sold over a million copies in China.

Lover already made a major splash in America, reaching multi-platinum status after it was released globally on August 23. The album became the best-selling album of the year in less than a week.

