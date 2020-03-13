Taylor Swift's March Madness Music Festival performance canceled, Glastonbury still on

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAUnless you've got tickets to Taylor Swift's Lover East and Lover West Fests this summer, you've just lost your only other chance to see her perform in the U.S. this year.

Taylor was due to headline Capital One's JamFest in Atlanta, GA on April 5, as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. But now that the NCAA has announced that it's cancelling its winter and spring basketball tournaments and all Final Four festivities due to fears of COVID-19 coronavirus, Capital One has followed suit and scrapped the event.

"We are united with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the Final Four and all related events including the March Madness Music Festival," Capital One tweeted. " In the interest of our cardholders, artists, staff and fans, the Capital One #JamFest2020 will not take place."

The show was also going to feature a performance by Taylor's pal Halsey, as well as singer and frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx, making it the first-ever all-female lineup for the Final Four weekend concert.

If you're willing to travel outside the country, Taylor is still planning to perform at a slew of overseas festivals this June and July, including the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival, which is still on, according to organizer Emily Eavis. Taylor is one of the headliners, along with Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and rap superstar Kendrick Lamar. You may recall Kendrick appeared on the remix of Taylor's hit "Bad Blood."

