Taylor Swift's "ME!" can't cross "Old Town Road," but still makes history at #2

UMG/Republic

UMG/RepublicYou can take your horse to the "Old Town Road," but you can't make it step aside for Taylor Swift.

Taylor's new single "ME!" has jumped from last week's #100 position to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was denied the top spot by Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which remains at #1 for a fifth week. However, Taylor still managed to make history with the new single, which features Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco.

"ME!"'s jump from #100 to #2 is now the biggest leap in Hot 100 history: 98 spots. It breaks the previous record of 96 spots set in 2009 by Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You."

"ME!" is also Taylor's 23rd top 10 hit on the chart. She's now tied with Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Whitney Houston, who've all also scored 23 top 10s.

"ME!" is Taylor's 57th top 40 hit, which ties her with Elton John. Only rappers Drake and Lil Wayne, and Elvis Presley have more.

Finally, "ME!" sold 193,000 downloads in the tracking week, according to Nielsen Music, which is more than any song since Taylor's 2017 hit "Look What You Made Me Do" sold 353,000 copies.

This is also Brendon Urie's highest-charting hit. The Panic! song "High Hopes" reached #4 in January.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.