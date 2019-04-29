Taylor Swift's "ME! smashes multiple YouTube records

UMG/Republic

UMG/RepublicTaylor Swift premiered her new single "ME!" featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, just after midnight ET on Thursday, and racked up a record 65.2 million views in just 24 hours.

The video marks the biggest 24-hour debut for a Taylor Swift video -- or any solo artist, for that matter. BTS' "Boy With Luv," featuring Halsey, holds the record for most views overall within 24 hour period on YouTube, set earlier this month.

Taylor's clip has also attracted more likes in its first 24-hours than any of her other videos and, as of Sunday night, is number one on YouTube Trending.

Taylor's 33 million YouTube subscribers makes her one of only eight musicians with over 30 million subscribers.

