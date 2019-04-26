Taylor Swift's new cat is named Benjamin Button

Valheria RochaFollowing the trend of naming her cats after fictional characters, Taylor Swift has christened her latest furbaby Benjamin Button.

Taylor revealed the news in an Instagram Live session she did with Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, her duet partner on her new single, "ME!" She explained that the cat is the actual kitten she was given on the set of the song's video.

"He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she said, adding that he was part of a program that “tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff.”

"And oh my God, it worked!" she gushed. "She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and…he looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love. I looked at Brendon and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’"

“He literally looked at me like, ‘Adopt me please.’ And I was like, ‘Okay I’m going to do that,’” Taylor added. "He’s just the best boy. He’s the best little guy.”

Benjamin joins Taylor's two Scottish fold cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. Taylor posted a video of herself cradling the kitten in her arms, saying, "I've never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if it was a human baby, but that's what's happening. This is how he prefers to travel."

In other Taylor news, some fans have found it significant that three hours before her new song and video dropped, her arch-enemy Kim Kardashian West posted a photo on her Instagram story of a bunch of snake jewelry. Of course, it was Kim K's branding Taylor a "snake" in the first place that led to all of the Reputation-era snake imagery.

