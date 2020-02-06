Taylor Swift's new music publishing deal teams her with "advocate for women's empowerment"

Courtesy TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift just signed a new business deal, and she's particularly excited because it allows her to work with another powerful woman in the music industry.

Taylor inked an exclusive publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. That means the company will manage and promote her songs, and ensure she receives all of the royalties she's entitled to when they're used in different ways -- for example, in a movie or an advertising campaign.

Taylor's record company, Republic, is a division of Universal Music Group. In a statement, she says, "I'm proud to extend my partnership...with the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company."

"Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders," adds Taylor.

In a very on-brand move, Taylor has posed for a photos celebrating the new deal with a cat in her arms. It's not Olivia or Meredith, so it may be her newest kitty, Benjamin Button...or perhaps some random feline.

For her part, Gerson says, "Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor's honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe."

