Taylor Swift's rep denies Borchetta's claims that she knew about deal in advance

The controversy over Taylor Swift's reaction to the sale of her former record label to a man she apparently hates rages on.

Taylor claimed in her Tumblr post that she found out about the sale of Big Machine Records to artist manager Scooter Braun when the public did. Taylor is distraught, she says, because she's had to endure "incessant, manipulative bullying" from Braun for years.

But Big Machine Records head Scott Borchetta, who sold the company to Braun, said in a lengthy response that he'd texted Taylor to give her a heads up. Borchetta also claimed that Taylor's father, lawyer and manager were in the shareholders meeting five days prior when the sale was announced; according to the music mogul, Mr. Swift is on the Big Machine board of directors.

Now Taylor's rep denies that the singer's dad was on the call, and also denies that he's on the board of directors at all.

The rep told People magazine “Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.”

The statement continued, "Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”

Meanwhile, other artists are weighing in on the controversy. As previously reported, Justin Bieber posted a long Instagram note defending Braun, who is his manager. Demi Lovato has also posted a defense of Braun on her Instagram Story.

But Taylor superfan Halsey tweeted a lengthy note of support for her, while Taylor's pal Todrick Hall fired off a long series of tweets denouncing Braun, who used to be Hall's manager, as an "evil" man with a "disgusting" ego. Cara Delevigne has also posted in support of Taylor.

