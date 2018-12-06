Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Named Billboard’s Biggest Album Of 2018

Billboard Magazine has released their list of the biggest albums of 2018. Take the top spot of the Billboard’s top 200 for 2018 is Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album.

This is the third time Swift has been able to top the chart, she did it in 2015 with 1989 and in 2009 with Fearless. Swift’s Reputation album stayed at number one for four weeks in 2018 and stayed on the chart for a whopping 48 weeks after being dethroned by Drake’s Scorpion.

Drake also took top honors as artist of the year, the first Hip-Hop artist to achieve such an honor since 2005. The only other Hip-Hop artists to be Billboard’s top artist of the year were 50 Cent and Nelly.

What was your favorite album of 2018?