Taylor Swift's stalker sentenced to two to four years in prison

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018.jpg

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018.jpgRoger Alvarado, the man who was arrested for breaking into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse just a month after he was released from jail for doing the same thing, is going back behind bars.

On Monday, Alvarado was sentenced to two to four years in prison, ABC News confirm. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in exchange for this lighter sentence.

While on probation, Alvarado flew from Florida to New York March 7, took a taxi to Taylor's house -- she wasn't home at the time -- and smashed a glass door to gain access. The cops were called and Alvarado was arrested immediately.

He'd just completed a six-month jail stint for breaking into Taylor's house on April 20, 2018 and taking a nap on her bed.

According to the New York Post, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Laura Ward warned Alvarado that he was to have “absolutely, positively no contact with Taylor Swift. No phone calls, no letters, no video contact,” and added, "Hopefully, no judge will ever see you again.”

Following this most recent arrest, Alvarado told the Post that he would "probably" break into Taylor's house again, given the chance, adding, "I don’t want to hurt her. I just wanted to speak to her, to talk to her. She seems nice [and] cool.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.