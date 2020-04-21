Taylor Swift's tearjerker gets big sales boost after 'One World: Together at Home'

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global CitizenSome of the nearly 21 million people who tuned into this past weekend's One World: Together at Home special decided that they needed music in their lives. Billboard reports that sales of songs performed on the show experienced a 735% increase, as per Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

One of the big winners was Taylor Swift's heartbreaking song "Soon You'll Get Better," a deep cut from her Lover album that she originally wrote about her mother's cancer battle. Taylor had previously said that she didn't know if she'd ever perform the song publicly, because it was just too emotional.

Billboard reports that after the Saturday telecast, the song sold 1,000 downloads -- up from "essentially nothing" on Friday.

The other two winners were Kacey Musgraves' touching ballad, "Rainbow," which sold nearly 3,000 downloads, and "Carnaval," by Latin star Maluma, which sold a little over 1,000 downloads. Both songs barely sold anything on Friday.

Together, Taylor, Kacey and Maluma's tracks accounted for 42% of the total song sales spurred by the telecast, according to Billboard.

Streaming data will be released in the coming days.

