Jerry Stiller passed away earlier this week. One of his most iconic roles was Frank Costanza on Seinfeld. On Saturday, TBS will pay tribute to Stiller by airing 10 great episodes featuring George’s father. This selection of shows includes The Serenity Now and The Strike. The Strike is where Frank Costanza introduced us all to the holiday of Festivus. The marathon runs starting at 4:00 pm, May 16th. What is your favorite Seinfeld episode with Mr. Costanza?