TD Florence Continues Tormenting Carolinas; 13 Dead

Despite being downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence continued to unleash its wrath on North Carolina on Sunday. More than 680,000 customers are without power, and rivers around New Bern, North Carolina have reached their record flood levels.

Florence, which is now responsible for 13 lives, is expected to drop at least 10 more inches of rain in some parts of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters there warn, “These rainfall amounts will produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Virginia.”

Early Sunday, the storm was located about 20 miles southwest of Columbia, South Carolina. It has winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 8 mph.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has received more than 7 inches of rain.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter:

