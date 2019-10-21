Teacher Saves High School Student Armed With Gun

This teacher is a true hero! A high school football and track coach disarmed a student who had a shotgun in a classroom. It happened in Portland, Oregon this past May. The coach’s name is Keanon Lowe, and he was a wide receiver at the University of Oregon from 2011 to 2014. The video of the teacher hugging the student has gone viral. The student walked into a classroom intending to shoot himself. He never pointed the gun at anyone else. When the gun jammed the coach stepped in and disarmed him. The student made suicidal threats to other students. He has plead guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building, one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.