Team Allegedly Sets New “Cannonball Run” Record

With so many people staying at home, the roads across the country are a lot clearer. Why not try and break a record? A team of drivers took advantage of the barren highways to set a new coast-to-coast driving record. The previous Cannonball Run time driving from New York to Los Angeles was 27 hours and 25 minutes. A few days ago, A trip in an Audi 8 took 26 hours and 38 minutes. People who have attempted in these kinds of runs think this latest one doesn’t really count because of the lack of traffic during the COVID crisis makes the journey less challenging. What is the fastest multi-state trip you’ve ever made while driving?