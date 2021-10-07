Tears For Fears announce first album in 17 years, ‘The Tipping Point’

After 17 years Tears For Fears has announced they will release a new album, “The Tipping Point.”

The duo’s seventh studio album finds Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith with new management and what Orzabal explained as a “push-me-pull-you thing” that he says works for them.

Describing their relationship as a “brotherly” one, Orzabal and Smith returns with “The Tipping Point” on February 25th, 2022.

The tracklist for ‘The Tipping Point’ is as follows:

1. ‘No Small Thing’

2. ‘The Tipping Point’

3. ‘Long, Long, Long Time’

4. ‘Break The Man’

5. ‘My Demons’

6. ‘Rivers Of Mercy’

7. ‘Please Be Happy’

8. ‘Master Plan’

9. ‘End Of Night’

10. ‘Stay’

What is your favorite Tears For Fears song?