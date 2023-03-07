Tears For Fears celebrating 40th anniversary of debut album, ‘The Hurting’

Mercury Records

Tears For Fears is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, The Hurting, with a brand new reissue.

The band will reissue the 1983 album as an Abbey Road half-speed mastered vinyl, as well as a Dolby Atmos mix by mixer Steven Wilson. There will also be a limited edition standalone Blu-ray disc featuring the Dolby Atmos mix, a 5.1 mix, an instrumental mix and the original album master, as well as previously unreleased versions of the songs “Mad World” and “Watch Me Bleed.”

The Hurting, released March 7, 1983, was written solely by Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal. Its three singles, “Mad World,” “Change” and “Pale Shelter,” hit the top 5 in the U.K., and the album also reached number one on the U.K. album chart.

“It’s a very consistent album with its own distinct personality,” Orzabal shares. “I’m not sure if we’ve made a more emotional record since, but I’d like to think we’ve hit higher musical peaks.”

The Hurting reissue will be released May 12 and is available for preorder now.

