Tears For Fears Share New Song “No Small Thing”

Tears For Fears have reunited for their first new album in seventeen years. “The Tipping Point” was announced back in October and now they’ve released, “No Small Thing.”

The duo drew on the musical influences from their childhood for the new song. “We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart, and soul with which to complete our album,” said Roland Orzabal

The duo says they felt confident while making the new music and were inspired by the sense of freedom they had and it can be heard through the various sounds on the album.

What do you think of Tears For Fears’ new music?