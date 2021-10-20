Teaser Released for Ozark Season 4

A teaser has been released for the fourth and final season of Ozark. Netflix released a teaser trailer on Tuesday and also gave a premiere date of January 21, 2022. If you haven’t seen Ozark, the series follows Marty Byrde who moves his family from Chicago to The Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme takes a wrong turn. The teaser shows Marty and his wife in a bathroom covered in blood. Then the two hear a door close. Are you excited for the final season? What do you think will happen on the final season?