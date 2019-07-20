Ted Danson to Star in New Comedy Series

NBC has given a straight-to-series order for a new comedy starring Ted Danson written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. In the series, Danson plays a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor for all the wrong reasons, but when he wins he has to find just what it is he’s all about as mayor while dealing with his daughter and the coyote population. The series doesn’t have a name just yet, which may seem a bit odd since it’s been in the works for over a year. Do you watch Danson in “The Good Place?” Is it hard to not see Danson as Sam from “Cheers?”