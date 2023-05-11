‘Ted Lasso’ brings Bob Marley & the Wailers’ “Three Little Birds” back to the charts

Courtesy of Apple TV+

A Bob Marley classic has returned to the top of the charts, and it’s all because of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Billboard reports that the Marley and The Wailers classic “Three Little Birds” is number one on the Top TV Songs chart, after appearing in sixth episode of Lasso‘s current third season.

The episode focused on AFC Richmond and company’s free night in Amsterdam and ends with Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, launching into the song, sparking a team singalong. The inclusion of the song resulted in 9.6 million on-demand U.S. streams, as well as 4,000 new downloads last month.

And that’s not the only song Ted Lasso has helped return to the chart. The Peter, Paul & Mary song “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” lands on the same chart at 10, thanks to its appearance in the fourth episode.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.