Ted Nugent Said WHAT About Joan Jett? Ohhhh, Those Are Fighting Words!

Joan Jett is responding to Ted Nugent’s criticism of her being included on Rolling Stone’s list of greatest guitarists.

In case you missed it, Nugent dismissed the idea of Jett being on the list instead of other guitar players. RUDE TED!!

“Neither should he,” Jett said in an interview with NMA. “Is that his implication that he should be on the list instead of me? Well, that’s just typical – it’s what I’ve dealt with my whole life, being written off. Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough.”

Jett’s acoustic album “Changeup” was released on March 29.

Do you think Joan Jett deserves to be on a list of great guitar players? YES! What about Nugent? And I say YES to him, too!